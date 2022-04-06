Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Sells 6,268 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IART traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.17. 332,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 48,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

