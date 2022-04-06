Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells 1,281 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

