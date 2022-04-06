Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells 1,281 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
