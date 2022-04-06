Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Sells $629,700.00 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

STAG stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $48.27.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.