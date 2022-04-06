Insider Selling: Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells 3,553 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 5,732,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. Toast, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

