Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VRSN stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.00. 628,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.53 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.92.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About VeriSign (Get Rating)
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VeriSign (VRSN)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.