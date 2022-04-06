Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 614 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.00. 628,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.15. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.53 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

