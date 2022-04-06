Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells 209,657 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WDAY stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.72. 2,175,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

