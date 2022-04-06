Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.01. 7,428,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

