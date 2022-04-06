Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) Shares Down 0.4%

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.08. 9,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 69,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Intercure alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCR. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter worth $9,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the fourth quarter worth $5,423,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the fourth quarter worth $3,592,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter worth $792,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.