International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,562 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 525,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IBOC opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.42.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

