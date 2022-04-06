InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IIPZF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IIPZF remained flat at $$13.05 during trading on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.