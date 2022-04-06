InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $19.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.