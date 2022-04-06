Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several brokerages have commented on ISNPY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 256,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

