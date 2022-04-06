Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several analysts recently commented on IPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.12. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

