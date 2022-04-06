Intuit Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $496.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

