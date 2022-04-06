Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Plans GBX 7.60 Dividend

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IAT stock opened at GBX 339.03 ($4.45) on Wednesday. Invesco Asia Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 298 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 401 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.65 million and a PE ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 342.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.81.

In related news, insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,160 ($6,767.21).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

