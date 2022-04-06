Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.20

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.20 and traded as high as $22.20. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 2,907,191 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

