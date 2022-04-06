Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. 11,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,934,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,306,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 537,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 602.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.