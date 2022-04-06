Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Shares Down 2.2%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $359.93 and last traded at $361.10. Approximately 61,230,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 80,327,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.30.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.