Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of VVR opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $4.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000.
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
