Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 1,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

