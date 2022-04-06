Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Shares of XSVM opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

