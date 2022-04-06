Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

VGM stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

