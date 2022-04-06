Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.
INVH opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $18,493,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $38,727,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
