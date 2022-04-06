Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.

INVH opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $18,493,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $38,727,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

