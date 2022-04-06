iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $192.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $160.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

