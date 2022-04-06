IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Sells $34,886.72 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $34,886.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Donald Closser sold 4,304 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $17,216.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $532,760.40.

Shares of IRNT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. IronNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

