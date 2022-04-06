ironSource (NYSE:IS) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Critical Review

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ironSource and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00 StoneCo 3 9 2 0 1.93

ironSource currently has a consensus target price of $12.35, suggesting a potential upside of 153.66%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 103.12%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ironSource and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 8.91 $59.82 million N/A N/A StoneCo $894.07 million 4.02 -$251.79 million ($0.83) -14.02

ironSource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A 9.36% 5.86% StoneCo -28.64% -3.89% -1.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ironSource has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ironSource beats StoneCo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

