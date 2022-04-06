Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

