Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $244.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.50. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

