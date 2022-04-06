Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 232 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $210.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.68 and a 200 day moving average of $219.09.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.