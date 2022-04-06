Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $449.94 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $386.02 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.48 and a 200 day moving average of $490.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

