IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.25.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
