IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

