IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
