IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

