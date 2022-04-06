iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.32 and last traded at $54.44. 5,531,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 1,695,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.