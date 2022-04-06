iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.06. 898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.34% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.