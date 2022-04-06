iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.06. 898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.34% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

