iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

