iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.84 and last traded at $66.86. Approximately 37,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 27,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.