iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.