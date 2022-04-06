iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 224,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,292,908 shares.The stock last traded at $49.83 and had previously closed at $49.51.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

