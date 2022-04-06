iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 338,330 shares.The stock last traded at $160.85 and had previously closed at $158.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average of $161.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,877,000 after acquiring an additional 902,241 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,169,000 after purchasing an additional 873,805 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,714,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

