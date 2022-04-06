iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 352,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

