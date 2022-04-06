iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,357,943 shares.The stock last traded at $108.43 and had previously closed at $109.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.85.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.