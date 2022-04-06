iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,355 shares.The stock last traded at $176.46 and had previously closed at $178.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYG. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

