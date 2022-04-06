iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iStar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iStar by 33.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iStar by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 229,042 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

