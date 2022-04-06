ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.95

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.95 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

