ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of ITV to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 80.27 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.10. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,029 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,385.67). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($129,905.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

