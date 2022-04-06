Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.