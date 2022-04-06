Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Mark T. Mondello Sells 12,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,091. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 63.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $97,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

