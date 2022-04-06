Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

