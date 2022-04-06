Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $203.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.